NEW YORK Aug 3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) has hired investment banker Andy Rabin to head up the bank's investment banking effort in the southwestern United States, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Rabin is a managing director based in the firm's Dallas office and has a primary focus on middle market deals, the sources said.

He joined Bank of America in July from Citadel and previously worked at Goldman Sachs. (GS.N)

Bank of America declined to comment on the hiring. (Reporting by Michael Erman)