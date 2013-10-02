BofA names Japan's Seguchi sole head of Asia-Pac investment bank -memo

TOKYO/HONG KONG Oct 2 Jiro Seguchi, co-head of
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's investment banking business in
Asia Pacific, will move from Tokyo to Hong Kong to become the
sole head of those operations, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.
Jayanti Bajpai, who has been serving as co-head of Asia
Pacific Global Corporate & Investment Banking (GCIB) with
Seguchi, will move to London in the first quarter of 2014 to
become vice chairman of the business for Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, the memo said.
A spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the
contents of the memo.
The pair had been serving as co-heads of Asia Pacific
investment banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch since March
2009.
Seguchi has also been serving as country executive and
president of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities. He will keep those
responsibilities until a replacement is announced, the memo
said.