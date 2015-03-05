BofA's $8.5 billion mortgage settlement upheld by appeals court

| NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 Bank of America Corp's
proposed $8.5 billion settlement with investors in
mortgage-backed securities has upheld by a New York state
appeals court.
In a ruling on Thursday, the Manhattan appellate court said
the bond trustee, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, did not
abuse its discretion in negotiating the settlement.
The court also said it approved the settlement "in all
respects."
Bank of America struck the deal in 2011 with 22
institutional investors in toxic securities issued by
Countrywide Financial Corp, the mortgage lender the bank
acquired at the height of the financial crisis.
Those investors include BlackRock Inc Allianz SE's
Pimco and Metlife Inc.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)