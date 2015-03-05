UPDATE 1-BofA's $8.5 billion mortgage bond settlement wins approval

(Adds details from decision, allegations, comments, bylines)
By Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 5 A New York state appeals court
on Thursday approved Bank of America Corp's $8.5 billion
settlement with mortgage securities investors in its entirety.
The decision by the Appellate Division in Manhattan likely
resolved one of the second-largest U.S. bank's last and largest
legal liabilities related to the financial crisis.
Bank of America had agreed to the 2011 settlement with 22
institutional investors including BlackRock Inc, MetLife
Inc and Allianz SE's Pacific Investment
Management Co to resolve claims over $174 billion of mortgage
securities issued by the former Countrywide Financial Corp.
Many of these securities went into default after Bank of
America bought Countrywide in 2008, leading to huge losses.
But some investors claimed the settlement shortchanged them.
They said Bank of New York Mellon Corp, which negotiated
the accord as trustee for 530 trusts involved in the case, did
not work hard enough to recover more money.
In Thursday's decision, Justice David Saxe wrote for a
five-judge panel that Bank of New York Mellon did not abuse its
discretion in arranging the settlement.
The court also said Barbara Kapnick, a state judge who
approved most of the accord in January 2014, erred in excluding
claims by investors regarding loan modifications on the ground
that the trustee didn't properly investigate their strength.
Saxe said Kapnick imposed too tough a standard on Bank of
New York Mellon, "one that allows a court to micromanage and
second guess the reasoned, and reasonable, decisions of a
trustee.
"We therefore find that the trustee did not abuse its
discretion in deciding to release the claims based on the
failure to repurchase the modified mortgages, and we approve the
settlement in its entirety," Saxe wrote.
The Retirement Board of the Policemen's Annuity and Benefit
Fund of the City of Chicago led the appeal on behalf of
objecting investors.
American International Group Inc had previously
objected to the accord, but the insurer settled with Bank of
America last July.
A lawyer for the objecting investors did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Bank of America spokesman
Lawrence Grayson declined to comment. Bank of New York Mellon
was not immediately available for comment.
The $8.5 billion accord is separate from Bank of America's
$16.65 billion mortgage settlement last August with federal and
state authorities.
The case is In re: Bank of New York Mellon et al, New York
State Appellate Division, 1st Department, No. 13527.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Richard Chang)