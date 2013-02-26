版本:
BofA says Olivier Thiriet joins as head of Asia Pacific Equities -memo

HONG KONG Feb 26 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has poached Olivier Thiriet from Credit Suisse to be its new head of equities for the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

Thiriet was chief executive and president of Credit Suisse's Japan unit and head of Asia Pacific cash equities.

He replaces Peter MacDonald, who will move to London in April to be vice chairman of international equities.
