Bank of America hires Cheng as Asia ex-Japan TMT head

HONG KONG, July 8 Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Winston Cheng from Goldman Sachs as Asia ex-Japan head of its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) banking group, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Cheng, who will be based in Hong Kong, was the head of Goldman Sach's Asia ex-Japan technology group and also headed the bank's consumer retail group for Asia ex-Japan between 2011 and 2012. Cheng spent more than 10 years at Citigroup before joining Goldman.

Bank of America has made a series of key hires this year, including head of consumer, retail and healthcare investment banking for Asia, George Lin from Credit Suisse and head of Australia M&A Grant Chamberlain, from Nomura.