BofA Merrill, Tora to partner on new trading platform

HONG KONG Dec 12 Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Tora Trading are teaming up to launch a new trading platform aimed at fund managers in Asia, where finding liquidity in volatile market conditions is a major concern.

The platform, named "Thunder", combines Bank of America's prime brokerage and execution services with Tora's multi-broker advanced trading technology systems, the two firms said in a statement on Monday.

A broker-neutral platform gives users buy-side clients more flexibility over where they trade and with which broker they trade, and makes it easier for them to compare performance across brokers.

"The past several years have shown that in a market environment characterized by stress and scarcity, clients increase their reliance on their most trusted partners," said Gabriel Butler, director of execution sales for Asia at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong in an e-mail.

"Several competitors have tried to offer platforms without broker-neutrality, only to find that clients eventually move towards a broker-neutral platform as soon as it is feasible," said Butler.

The Bank of America-Tora joint venture will compete against existing broker-neutral platforms in Asia such as ITG's Triton and Instinet's Newport.