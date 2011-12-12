BofA Merrill, Tora to partner on new trading platform

HONG KONG Dec 12 Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Tora Trading are teaming up to launch a new
trading platform aimed at fund managers in Asia, where finding
liquidity in volatile market conditions is a major concern.
The platform, named "Thunder", combines Bank of America's
prime brokerage and execution services with Tora's multi-broker
advanced trading technology systems, the two firms said in a
statement on Monday.
A broker-neutral platform gives users buy-side clients more
flexibility over where they trade and with which broker they
trade, and makes it easier for them to compare performance
across brokers.
"The past several years have shown that in a market
environment characterized by stress and scarcity, clients
increase their reliance on their most trusted partners," said
Gabriel Butler, director of execution sales for Asia at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in Hong Kong in an e-mail.
"Several competitors have tried to offer platforms without
broker-neutrality, only to find that clients eventually move
towards a broker-neutral platform as soon as it is feasible,"
said Butler.
The Bank of America-Tora joint venture will compete against
existing broker-neutral platforms in Asia such as ITG's
Triton and Instinet's Newport.