Fashion group Bogner attracts private equity interest -sources

FRANKFURT, March 2 The proposed sale of German
fashion group Bogner has attracted interest from several private
equity groups, but at a lower valuation than that initially
sought by the owner of the winter clothing specialist, three
sources familiar with the deal said.
European buyout groups Permira, Bridgepoint
and Capvis, as well as South Korean investment firm
NXMH, are lining up final bids for this month, the sources said
on Monday.
Bogner, founded in 1932 by ski jumper Willy Bogner, posted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation
(EBITDA) of about 30 million euros ($33.6 million) in its
financial year to Sept. 30 and could achieve a valuation of 250
million euros to 300 million euros, the sources said, adding
that the Bogner family had been hoping for about twice that.
Potential buyers, however, have balked at declining
earnings, partly due to lower spending on Bogner-branded winter
jackets, salopettes and jumpers by Russian consumers because of
weakness in the rouble. In its 2013 financial year Bogner's
EBITDA stood at 37 million euros.
Permira, Bridgepoint and Capvis declined to comment, while
Bogner and NXMH were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8918 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Goodman)