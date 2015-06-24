Willy Bogner calls off sale of his fashion group

FRANKFURT, June 24 German entrepreneur Willy Bogner has decided not to sell his fashion group Bogner and will instead drive expansion with his own team, the former professional skier said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bogner last year started a sales process led by Goldman Sachs. A consortium of Asian investor Fosun and former Coty head Bernd Beetz had been the only remaining bidder for the German fashion group after Permira dropped out of the race.

The consortium's bid, however, valued the business at less than 300 million euros ($335 million), a far cry from the original asking price of 700 million euros, sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters last month.

The Bogner group, founded in 1932 by Bogner's father, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 30 million euros in its financial year to Sept. 30.

Potential buyers have balked at declining earnings, partly due to lower spending on Bogner-branded winter jackets, salopettes and jumpers by Russian consumers because of weakness in the rouble. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)