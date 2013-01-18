Colombia's ELN rebels kidnap five people, including Canadian -army

BOGOTA Jan 18 Five workers, including a
Canadian, two Peruvians and two Colombians, have been kidnapped
by leftist rebels at a gold mine in northern Colombia, the army
said on Friday.
The five were taken hostage by members of the National
Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's second largest guerrilla
group, at a site next to a gold mine, army General Alejandro
Navas told reporters.
He said the company running the mine was controlled by
Colombian and Canadian investors, but did not name it.
"A group of 20 or 25 bandits from the ELN burst into the
place and kidnapped five people," Navas said, adding that
soldiers had launched an operation with support from the air
force to track down the rebels.
The ELN is not engaged in peace talks with the government of
President Juan Manuel Santos. The country's biggest guerrilla
movement, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), is
negotiating a peace deal with the government.
Talks to bring an end to Latin America's longest-running
insurgency began in Cuba in late 2012. Santos says he wants the
process wrapped up by November, but the rebels have said
reaching a peace accord cannot be rushed.