New Issue - Boise Cascade sells $250 mln in notes

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks $8.8 bln for chip unit stake as banks fret over risks
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
Oct 18 Boise Cascade LLC/Finance Corp on Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: BOISE CASCADE AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/22/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 499 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Toshiba urged by banks to sell majority of chip unit -sources
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.