New Issue - Boise Cascade sells $250 mln in notes

Oct 18 Boise Cascade LLC/Finance Corp on
Wednesday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Barclays
Capital and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: BOISE CASCADE

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    11/01/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/01/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/22/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 499 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

