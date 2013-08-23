Big Japanese banks cut JGB holdings to 3-year low - BOJ data

BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
* UK's Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 million - WSJ, citing sources
TOKYO Aug 23 Government debt held by large Japanese banks as of end June fell to its lowest level since March 2010, data released on Friday by the Bank of Japan showed, suggesting that the central bank's effort to increase lending may be showing some signs of success.
According to the data large Japanese banks, known as "mega banks," held 85.86 trillion yen ($870.75 billion) of Japanese government debt at the end of June, declining 7.4 percent from a month earlier.
The BOJ, as part of a very loose monetary policy aimed at reinvigorating the economy, has been trying to nudge banks away from assets like government debt and into riskier assets like foreign stocks. The central bank also wants banks to increase lending, using money parked in bonds.
"Bank lending is increasing, but considering that their holdings of foreign stocks have also declined, it is too early to say that the rebalancing of bank portfolios the BOJ would like to see is fully on track," said Teruyoshi Saotome, a senior bond strategist at Mizuho Securities.
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg
* Kiadis Pharma’s pediatric investigation plan for ATIR101 accepted by the European Medicines Agency’S Pediatric Committee