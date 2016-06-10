Angry banks complicate BOJ's ability to deepen negative rates

* Mitsubishi UFJ unit to quit primary dealer
* Underscores banking sector discontent vs negative rates
* BOJ Kuroda seen unfazed by complaints vs negative rates
* Some BOJ officials more wary of signs of JGB strains
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, June 10 The Bank of Japan may have run
into an unexpected obstacle as it considers expanding its
extraordinary stimulus programme as soon as next week -- the
wrath of the country's powerful but typically compliant banks
over pushing interest rates deeper into negative territory.
Bond traders were stunned this week when Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU), one of the nation's three
megabanks, said it was giving up its status as a primary dealer
of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), though the news did not
immediately affect prices.
The move is seen as the clearest and most public display yet
of growing distaste over the BOJ's negative rate policy by one
of the biggest players in the JGB market, shocking policymakers
accustomed to seeing financial institutions happily finance
Japan's huge public debt.
Sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking say BTMU's decision
may also complicate any eventual tapering of the BOJ's massive
JGB purchases, and may force the central bank to continue
printing money for longer than it wants.
"It's true the hurdle for deepening negative rates may have
become higher than other steps like topping up asset purchases,"
one of the sources said.
"Even expanding stimulus could be difficult," another source
said on condition of anonymity.
Some BOJ officials are concerned enough over signs of stress
in the JGB market to speak up, including Deputy Governor Hiroshi
Nakaso, who said on Thursday he was mindful of criticism that
negative rates were causing "great damage" to market liquidity.
The episode comes ahead of a BOJ policy rate review next
week. While most economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to
keep policy unchanged, a majority believe it will ease again in
July, either by cutting rates more deeply into negative
territory or buying even more bonds and riskier assets, or a
combination of both.
EXIT HURDLE RISES
Officials at BTMU, a core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group, unofficially say they are quitting as a primary
dealer because it does not make economic sense to meet the
requirement to keep buying a certain amount of JGBs in each
auction, when bonds are carrying negative yields. The benchmark
10-year yield hit a fresh record low of minus 0.155 percent on
Friday.
There is no sign Japan's two other megabanks will
immediately follow suit. But some of the smaller banks and
brokerages making up the 22-member primary dealer system may
consider bailing out if the costs of holding JGBs becomes
unbearable, analysts say.
BOJ officials sought to downplay BTMU's move as an isolated
event and informally stress that it won't prevent the central
bank from deepening negative rates if needed to reflate the
economy.
Some say it is actually a sign the BOJ is succeeding in one
of the goals of its stimulus, which is to drive domestic banks
out of the safety of JGBs into riskier investments.
And BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has made clear that
concerns held by financial institutions over negative rates
won't prevent the central bank from cutting rates further.
But some BOJ policymakers are more receptive to the voices
of discontent and wary of cutting rates further. That is
particularly so as the BOJ is still in damage control to mend
relations with financial institutions strained by its abrupt
decision in January to adopt negative rates, which caught many
banks off guard, the sources say.
BTMU's exit also highlights a more fundamental concern for
the BOJ - the hurdle for ending its stimulus programme.
The BOJ already holds a quarter of the 150 trillion yen
($1.4 trillion) JGB market and buys the equivalent of almost all
new issues in the secondary market, while major Japanese banks
have slashed holdings by half since the adoption of the BOJ's
stimulus programme in 2013.
A diminished presence of domestic financial institutions,
once stable buyers of JGBs, would make yields susceptible to
spikes on any signs of a slowdown in the BOJ's bond buying,
analysts say.
"I think at some point the BOJ can start to think about
tapering," Sayuri Shirai, a recently retired BOJ board member
who voted against adopting negative rates, said on June 1.
"Because the BOJ's buying is so massive ... just by tapering
it could upset interest rates."
($1 = 107.0300 yen)
(Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Sumio Ito; Editing
by Kim Coghill)