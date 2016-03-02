United States imports rare Bolivian condensate cargo

HOUSTON, March 2 The United States imported a
272,000-barrel cargo of Bolivian condensate bought by trading
firm Trafigura last week after more favorable crude spreads
prompted larger purchases of foreign oil last month, according
to traders and ThomsonReuters data.
Refining and trading companies in the United States turned
to crude and condensate imports in February to find cheap oil
after the arbitrage opened as a result of an inversion in the
spread between benchmark U.S. crude oil prices and Brent.
Purchases of African crudes increased to 11.66 million
barrels in February, the highest volume since October including
Nigerian condensate, according to the same data. Most crudes
arriving were light and sweet, competing with U.S. grades.
The rare Bolivian condensate cargo arrived in South
Louisiana Port on Feb. 24. The Andean country, which exports a
cargo of reconstituted crude at least monthly, sold a similar
condensate cargo to the United States in 2010 that was
discharged at Freeport, Texas.
A trader related to condensate deals said more imports will
be difficult to see in March as spreads have changed in recent
weeks, making purchases more expensive.
A unit in Bolivia of French oil company Total
discovered gas and condensate in the South American country in
2011 and the commerciality of a project involving Aquio and
Ipati blocks was later announced.
Other firms participating in Bolivia's condensate market
include BG Group and Gazprom.
Private companies producing gas and condensate in Bolivia
sell their output to state-run oil firm YPFB.
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Alan Crosby)