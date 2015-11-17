Bolivia says to pay Iberdrola $34 mln for 2012 nationalizations

LA PAZ Nov 16 Bolivia said on Monday it will
pay Spanish utility Iberdrola $34 million for the 2012
nationalization of its local electricity distribution
subsidiaries, part of President Evo Morales' push to put energy
resources under state control.
"The nationalizations are now completely consolidated,"
Bolivian Attorney General Hector Arce told reporters.
He said Bolivia also agreed to pay $19 million to Britain's
Paz Holdings Ltd, which had operations nationalized. The
compensation deals were reached with help from an international
arbitrator.
Morales has also nationalized oil, telecommunications,
mining and electrical generation companies.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Editing by Mary Milliken)