UPDATE 1-Bolivia announces mining crackdown after murder of gov't official

(New throughout, adds details on company contracts, comment
from official)
By Daniel Ramos and Rosalba O'Brien
LA PAZ/SANTIAGO, Sept 1 Bolivia responded to
last week's murder of a government official by announcing a
crackdown on mining cooperatives on Thursday, saying it would
return contracts signed between them and private companies to
state control.
The beaten body of Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes
was found by the side of the road last week, hours after he had
approached mining protesters to talk over their concerns.
Having seen their income hit by the global commodities
slowdown, miners had been demanding increased rights to work
with private companies, relaxed environmental restrictions and
more subsidies. At least two were killed in clashes with police
in the run-up to the murder.
President Evo Morales has accused the right-wing opposition
of encouraging the protests to foment discord, and his socialist
government hit back Thursday with tighter restrictions for
co-operatives.
Five decrees were agreed on after an emergency cabinet
meeting, Mining Minister Cesar Navarro said at a press
conference.
They include "reverting to state control those areas in
which contracts have been signed between mining cooperatives and
private companies," he said.
Bolivia's mining sector is dominated by 120,000 miners
working in around 1,700 co-operatives, who have received tax
concessions and other benefits from the government in recent
years.
They have 31 contracts with private firms in force,
according to the mining ministry.
Former deputy mining minister Hector Cordova told Reuters
the ruling should not affect large companies, which have
contracts with state miner Comibol.
He added, "Those smaller companies who joined with
cooperatives to take advantage of tax breaks and other benefits
will see their interests decrease."
A company called Manquiri is among those listed as having
two contracts with co-operatives. It operates a silver mine and
is a subsidiary of U.S. firm Coeur Mining, according to
Coeur's website. Coeur could not immediately be reached for
comment.
One of the largest foreign-owned mining companies in Bolivia
is San Cristobal, which extracts silver, zinc and lead and is
owned by Japan's Sumitomo. A spokeswoman for San
Cristobal said it did not use co-operative contracts.
The Morales government nationalized Bolivia's natural gas
industry soon after taking power in 2006 and is in arbitration
with Glencore over the return of some assets, but has said San
Cristobal would not be nationalized.
Other measures announced Thursday include a state audit of
co-operative mining areas and the banning of the use of
explosives at demonstrations.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos and Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by
Chris Reese and David Gregorio)