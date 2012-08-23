Bolivia says mining reform will not affect Sumitomo

* San Cristobal silver and zinc mine to remain private

* Gov't revises contracts to increase benefits for the state

By Daniel Ramos

LA PAZ, Aug 23 Bolivia's leftist government said on Thursday that new laws aimed at strengthening the state's hand in mining will leave the country's largest mine, San Cristobal of Japan's Sumitomo Corp, completely private.

The reform seeks to boost government revenue but will allow private projects to coexist alongside state mines, cooperatives, and private-public partnerships.

"San Cristobal will definitely continue to operate as a private mine," Deputy Mining Minister Freddy Beltran told Reuters. "There will continue to be private mining operations with no direct state participation."

Bolivia nationalized the Swiss group Glencore's tin and zinc mine in June and the silver, indium and gallium mine of Canadian company South American Silver in July.

But Beltran stressed that Bolivia's policy is not one of pure nationalization.

"We're revising contracts, we want them to be as beneficial as possible for the state," he said.

Bolivia shipped $3.4 billion in minerals last year, or 40 percent of the country's total exports.

Bolivia's exports are led by natural gas shipments to Argentina and Brazil. Morales nationalized the country's energy sector in 2006, his first year in office.

The mining reform mandates that companies switch from their current concessions and shared-risk contracts to new ones that give the state a majority stake or, in the absence of that, broad oversight powers.

Glencore signed the first of these new contracts in early August, handing over two tin, lead and silver mines to the state and committing to a $105 million investment over five years.

San Cristobal - the largest silver, zinc and lead mine in Bolivia - produced more than half of the country's exported minerals last year and paid $150 million in taxes and royalties.

The megaproject in the southern province of Potosi has reserves of more than 280 million tonnes and a productive life of 17 years.

TWO MORE MONTHS

Beltran said the government will wrap up drafting the new mining law in two months and expects it will raise royalties, which are now between 4 and 7 percent, "significantly and depending on international prices."

Mining companies will also pay a 13 percent value-added tax and a 37.5 percent tax on earnings.

Beltran said President Evo Morales sought consensus to guarantee an orderly transition to the new contract regime during two years of negotiations with public and private operators.

"The fact that we developed this law through consensus provides legal protection," Beltran said.

The government also hopes the reform will stop takeovers of mines by indigenous groups and prevent clashes between unionized miners and cooperatives.

The new political constitution Morales got passed in 2009 says private companies can extract natural resources only as partners or contractors working in the interests of the state.