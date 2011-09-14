Bolivia agrees to supply more natgas to Brazil

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 13 Bolivia's state-run energy company YPFB signed a contract with Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA) on Tuesday to supply 2.2 million cubic meters of natural gas per day to the Cuiaba thermoelectric plant in Brazil's Mato Grosso state.
YPFB President Carlos Villegas said in Rio de Janeiro that the volume in the deal was part of the overall agreement between the two countries for Bolivia to supply up to 30 million cubic meters a day to its larger neighbor.
Bolivia has the second-largest natural gas reserves in South America, after Venezuela, and it is the top exporter in the region, supplying the fuel to Brazil and Argentina.
The Andean country shipped 27.2 million cubic meters of natural gas a day to Brazil in 2010, a 22.3 percent increase over the previous year.
Leftist President Evo Morales nationalized Bolivia's natural gas industry in 2006, increasing taxes on foreign energy companies, including Petrobras.
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.