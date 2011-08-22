UPDATE 1-S&P may upgrade Bolivia on oil, gas investments

(Adds details from S&P statement, background)

NEW YORK Aug 22 Standard & Poor's on Monday said it may upgrade Bolivia's credit ratings if planned new oil and gas investments translate into stronger growth prospects for the country.

S&P revised to positive from stable the outlook on Bolivia's foreign-currency rating, just three months after raising it to B-plus. A positive outlook means an upgrade is possible in the next two years.

S&P based its decision on a number of large infrastructure and investment projects that have been announced in the past three months, such as as an agreement between India's Jindal Steel (JNSP.NS) and the Bolivian government to invest $2.1 billion in the El Mutun iron ore mine, one of the largest in the world.

Exploration agreements for the gas and lithium sectors have also been announced, S&P noted.

"If some of the projects go according to plan, foreign direct investment will increase significantly, raising growth prospects and the outlook for exports," S&P's analyst Richard Francis wrote in a report.

With the decision, S&P caught up with Moody's Investors Service, which already had a positive outlook on Bolivia's sovereign rating.

Bolivia is currently rated at B-plus by all three major ratings agencies, including Fitch Ratings.