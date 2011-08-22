UPDATE 1-S&P may upgrade Bolivia on oil, gas investments

(Adds details from S&P statement, background)
NEW YORK Aug 22 Standard & Poor's on Monday
said it may upgrade Bolivia's credit ratings if planned new
oil and gas investments translate into stronger growth
prospects for the country.
S&P revised to positive from stable the outlook on
Bolivia's foreign-currency rating, just three months after
raising it to B-plus. A positive outlook means an upgrade is
possible in the next two years.
S&P based its decision on a number of large infrastructure
and investment projects that have been announced in the past
three months, such as as an agreement between India's Jindal
Steel (JNSP.NS) and the Bolivian government to invest $2.1
billion in the El Mutun iron ore mine, one of the largest in
the world.
Exploration agreements for the gas and lithium sectors
have also been announced, S&P noted.
"If some of the projects go according to plan, foreign
direct investment will increase significantly, raising growth
prospects and the outlook for exports," S&P's analyst Richard
Francis wrote in a report.
With the decision, S&P caught up with Moody's Investors
Service, which already had a positive outlook on Bolivia's
sovereign rating.
Bolivia is currently rated at B-plus by all three major
ratings agencies, including Fitch Ratings.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Jan Paschal)