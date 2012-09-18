UPDATE 1-Bolivian tin miners clash in La Paz, killing one person

LA PAZ, Sept 18 Rival miners from Bolivia's No.
2 tin mine, Colquiri, hurled sticks of dynamite and rocks at
each other in the city of La Paz on Tuesday, killing one person
and injuring nine others in an hour-long street battle.
Leftist President Evo Morales had seized control of the mine
in June in an unsuccessful b id to end a conflict between
unionized workers and independent miners.
The government took over operations at Colquiri after miners
fought for weeks over control of the site, located about 200 km
(125 miles) south of La Paz. The nationalization drew an angry
response from the mine's former owner, global commodities trader
Glencore.
Miners remain at odds over who has the right to exploit the
richest part of the mine's resources.
A dynamite explosion ended up killing one unionized miner on
Tuesday while another eight miners and a passerby were hurt in
the clashes, Deputy Interior Minister Jorge Perez said.
"We lament this situation and call on both sides to abandon
these extremist, radical and intransigent attitudes," Perez told
a news conference, adding that the government aims to mediate
the dispute starting on Wednesday.
Reuters witnesses said thousands of independent miners
entered La Paz around midday and threw dynamite at several dozen
unionized miners who were standing guard outside the Miners'
Federation labor organization and responded later with their own
dynamite sticks. Both sides also hurled rocks.
The unionized workers said they will demand that Morales
expel the independent cooperative miners from Colquiri, where
they were allowed to continue mining one section of the site
under June's government-brokered accord.
Production losses at the mine have topped $5 million since
the dispute reignited at the beginning of the month.
Colquiri should produce about 3,000 tonnes of tin
concentrates this year, representing about 15 percent of
estimated national output of some 21,000 tonnes. Most of the
rest of Bolivia's tin is produced at the state-run Huanuni mine.
Mining is Bolivia's second-biggest foreign currency earner
after natural gas. Its most important metals export is silver,
followed by zinc and tin.