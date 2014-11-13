Wifirst inks contract with French luxury hotel group

* Hotels increasingly choose WiFi specialists, not telcos

By Leila Abboud

PARIS, Nov 13 French WiFi specialist Wifirst has signed a contract to provide wireless broadband services to 12 high-end hotels owned by the Lucien Barriere Groupe, following a similar agreement with hotel chain Accor in May.

Hotels are increasingly turning to smaller specialist companies to build and operate broadband networks because of the challenges of connecting hundreds of rooms while ensuring security and reliable download speeds.

Large telecom operators have not traditionally focused on such WiFi networks, preferring to invest in the higher margin business of selling mobile plans to consumers and companies. Wifirst snagged the Lucien Barriere contract in place of Switzerland's largest telecom group Swisscom. At Accor, it replaced French leader Orange to connect 200 hotels under the Novotel, Mercure, and Pullman brands.

"We now have critical mass after having invested some 40 million euros to build a WiFi network to cover France," said Marc Taieb, a co-founder of WiFirst and head of Bollore Telecom.

Lucien Barriere and Accor will provide free WiFi to guests.

"We chose Wifirst because its solution is really designed for hotels and promised better customisation and quality of service than what we were getting from traditional telcos," said Christope Causero, a procurement executive at Accor.

In addition to hotels, Wifirst builds broadband networks for school dormitories, campsites and publicly-owned housing projects that use WiFi to carry traffic on unlicensed radio waves. It developed an algorithm to optimise the high numbers of connections and unpredictable traffic seen on such networks.

Despite Wifirst's recent successes, the experience of similar companies has shown that carving out a profitable business from WiFi can be challenging.

Wifirst's business model is that of a network owner and operator, meaning it collects revenue under contracts with the companies that use its 50,000 hotspots in France.

In contrast, WiFi companies such as U.S.-based IPass and Boingo Wireless also rent capacity to complement their WiFi networks so as to offer individual customers national or even global coverage.

They have sought to develop advertising revenue and signed contracts with cities for municipal wireless projects, but have struggled to post regular profits.

Spain's Let's Gowex, a start-up that signed WiFi contracts with cities from New York to Marseille, filed for bankruptcy after its chief executive falsified its accounts. (Editing by David Clarke)