Wifirst inks contract with French luxury hotel group

By Leila Abboud
PARIS, Nov 13 French WiFi specialist Wifirst
has signed a contract to provide wireless broadband
services to 12 high-end hotels owned by the Lucien Barriere
Groupe, following a similar agreement with hotel chain Accor
in May.
Hotels are increasingly turning to smaller specialist
companies to build and operate broadband networks because of the
challenges of connecting hundreds of rooms while ensuring
security and reliable download speeds.
Large telecom operators have not traditionally focused on
such WiFi networks, preferring to invest in the higher margin
business of selling mobile plans to consumers and companies.
Wifirst snagged the Lucien Barriere contract in place of
Switzerland's largest telecom group Swisscom. At
Accor, it replaced French leader Orange to connect 200
hotels under the Novotel, Mercure, and Pullman brands.
"We now have critical mass after having invested some 40
million euros to build a WiFi network to cover France," said
Marc Taieb, a co-founder of WiFirst and head of Bollore Telecom.
Lucien Barriere and Accor will provide free WiFi to guests.
"We chose Wifirst because its solution is really designed
for hotels and promised better customisation and quality of
service than what we were getting from traditional telcos," said
Christope Causero, a procurement executive at Accor.
In addition to hotels, Wifirst builds broadband networks for
school dormitories, campsites and publicly-owned housing
projects that use WiFi to carry traffic on unlicensed radio
waves. It developed an algorithm to optimise the high numbers of
connections and unpredictable traffic seen on such networks.
Despite Wifirst's recent successes, the experience of
similar companies has shown that carving out a profitable
business from WiFi can be challenging.
Wifirst's business model is that of a network owner and
operator, meaning it collects revenue under contracts with the
companies that use its 50,000 hotspots in France.
In contrast, WiFi companies such as U.S.-based IPass
and Boingo Wireless also rent capacity to
complement their WiFi networks so as to offer individual
customers national or even global coverage.
They have sought to develop advertising revenue and signed
contracts with cities for municipal wireless projects, but have
struggled to post regular profits.
Spain's Let's Gowex, a start-up that signed WiFi
contracts with cities from New York to Marseille, filed for
bankruptcy after its chief executive falsified its accounts.
(Editing by David Clarke)