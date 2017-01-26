Brazil's BM&FBovespa buys 8.59 pct in Lima exchange for 49 mln reais

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
SAO PAULO Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.
In a Thursday securities filing, BM&FBovespa said Roberto Augusto Belchior da Silva, its head of Latin American business, will be appointed to Bolsa de Lima's board. Currently BM&FBovespa has 10.4 percent of Chile's Bolsa de Comerciod e Santiago SA, 9.9 percent of Colombia's financial bourse BVC SA and 4.1 percent of Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB .
($1 = 3.1866 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.