BTG Pactual to buy Colombia's Bolsa y Renta-source

SAO PAULO, June 14 BTG Pactual, Brazil's sole listed investment bank, agreed to buy securities firm Bolsa y Renta, Colombia's second-largest equity brokerage, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Thursday.

BTG Pactual, controlled by Brazilian billionaire financier Andre Esteves, agreed to pay in cash and stock for Bogota-based Bolsa y Renta, controlled by the Vargas family and shareholders including Chief Executive Juan Luis Franco, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has yet to be formally announced.

Calls to Bolsa y Renta's media office in Bogota were not immediately answered. BTG Pactual did not have an immediate comment.