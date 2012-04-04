BTG Pactual,Colombia broker in tie-up talks-source

* BTG Pactual, rivals in talks with Bolsa y Renta, source
says
* Bogotá-based Bolsa y Renta is Colombia's No. 5 brokerage
* Comes as Brazilian banks seek to grow in the Andean
country
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 4 BTG Pactual,
Brazil's biggest independent investment bank, is in talks to buy
a majority stake in securities firm Bolsa y Renta, Colombia's
second-largest equity brokerage, a source with knowledge of the
situation said on Wednesday.
Bogotá-based Bolsa y Renta, controlled by the Vargas family
and shareholders including Chief Executive Juan Luis Franco, is
also speaking to other potential partners, said the source, who
declined to be cited because the talks are in an early stage.
The source did not elaborate on potential buyers or a price.
Calls to Bolsa y Renta's media office were not immediately
answered. BTG Pactual, which is based in São Paulo, will not
comment on the matter.
Since it was formed it 2009, BTG Pactual has been on a
deal-making frenzy in Brazil and abroad as Chief Executive André
Esteves, also the bank's majority partner, strives to turn the
firm into the largest investment bank in emerging markets by the
end of the decade.
A move by BTG Pactual, which expects to list its shares
later this month in São Paulo and Amsterdam in a $2.2 billion
initial public offering, comes after the $600 million
acquisition of Chile's Celfin Capital.
Brazilian rivals including state-controlled Banco do Brasil
are also on the lookout for banking assets in
Colombia. This year, Itaú BBA, the investment-banking unit of
financial behemoth Itaú Unibanco Holding, won
regulatory approval to open a wholesale banking unit in
Colombia.
Colombia is South America's second-most populous country
and, like Brazil, has a diversified economy dependent on oil,
coal, agricultural commodities and manufacturing. Last year,
Colombia's economy became South America's second largest after
Brazil.
Bolsa y Renta, which was founded in 1953, has 265 employees
and assets worth about $36 million. The brokerage, which last
year began to build up an investment banking unit, earned $7.7
million in 2011, according to data found on its Website.