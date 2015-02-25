Bombardier postpones first flight for larger CSeries jet

TORONTO Feb 25 Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc has called off Thursday's planned first test flight for the CS300, the larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet, because of poor weather.

In a short post on its website on Wednesday, Bombardier said the flight would take place "very soon."

Bombardier is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)