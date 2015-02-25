Bombardier postpones first flight for larger CSeries jet

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO Feb 25 Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc has called off Thursday's planned first test flight for the CS300, the larger version of its new CSeries narrow-body jet, because of poor weather.
In a short post on its website on Wednesday, Bombardier said the flight would take place "very soon."
Bombardier is under pressure to bring the CSeries into service after years of delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Alan Crosby)
OTTAWA, May 5 Canada is considering a request to ban shipments of U.S. thermal coal through ports in the Pacific province of British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, escalating a trade dispute with Washington.
PARIS, May 5 Airbus sold 25 passenger jets in April, bringing total orders for the European planemaker so far this year to 51, well behind its U.S. rival Boeing.