Bombardier Global 7000 business jet begins test flight- source

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 4 Bombardier Inc's new Global 7000 started its first test flight over Toronto on Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the company has not yet made the news public.
The test flight is a milestone for the long-range business jet, which is considered key to the growth of the company's corporate plane division. The new luxury jet is scheduled to enter service in 2018 after being delayed for two years. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.