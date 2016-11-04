版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 4日 星期五 23:20 BJT

Bombardier Global 7000 business jet begins test flight- source

TORONTO Nov 4 Bombardier Inc's new Global 7000 started its first test flight over Toronto on Friday, according to a source familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the company has not yet made the news public.

The test flight is a milestone for the long-range business jet, which is considered key to the growth of the company's corporate plane division. The new luxury jet is scheduled to enter service in 2018 after being delayed for two years. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐