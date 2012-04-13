Bombardier builds Sao Paulo plant for Brazil, India

* Bombardier to base global monorail production in Brazil
* CEO eyes opportunities ahead of World Cup, Olympics
* Navarri sees civil engineering obstacles to bullet train
By Brad Haynes
HORTOLANDIA, Brazil, April 13 Bombardier Inc's
train unit aims to supply the world's highest capacity
monorails for fast-growing cities in Brazil and India from a
factory near Sao Paulo, bucking a trend of flagging industrial
investment in Latin America's biggest economy.
Bombardier's monorail factory in Hortolandia was built
originally for a contract with the city's public transit
authority worth $816 million to the Montreal-based train maker.
But Andre Navarri, the head of Bombardier Transportation, said
at an inaugural event on F rid ay that the factory would also be
the first in the country to export rail cars.
"We are looking at big countries with mega-cities whose only
other options are expensive subways or ugly elevated metros. So
the two key countries are Brazil and then India shortly after,"
Navarri said in an interview following the event.
He cited prospects in Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte and New
Delhi, where Bombardier is pushing what was once a Disney World
novelty as a serious alternative for high-density urban
transport.
Navarri said a high-capacity monorail provides a cheaper and
faster alternative to installing subway lines and will help to
solve Brazil's transportation bottlenecks before it hosts the
2014 World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.
PLAYING CATCH-UP
Bombardier is growing in Brazil as local industry is
shrinking, in part because the company has made an opportunity
of one of the country's biggest obstacles: woeful infrastructure
that makes some productive sectors prohibitively expensive.
Government spending is now in overdrive to make up for
decades of under-investment in public rail, roads and ports.
Brazil's current five-year master growth plan includes a budget
of 46 billion reais ($25 billion) for 4,600 kilometers of
railroads and urban transportation projects.
Plans include a proposed bullet train linking Sao Paulo and
Rio de Janeiro, more than 400 kilometers away, with a price tag
estimated over 33 billion reais. Officials have said they hope
Bombardier will bid for the project, which has been delayed
repeatedly as the price tag grows and bidders fail to appear.
But Navarri said there were major civil engineering
challenges to overcome before Bombardier could offer its high
speed trains for the Sao Paulo-to-Rio project.
The Brazilian infrastructure boom comes at a crucial time
for Bombardier's train unit, which gets more than half its
annual revenue from European contracts facing greater scrutiny
in light of the continent's sweeping austerity measures.
Bombardier Transportation's revenue fell 8 percent in the
fourth quarter from a year earlier as existing contracts were
phased out. The company said last year it would cut 1,500 jobs
at a plant in Derby, England, after losing a key contract.
A spokesman said on Friday that the company was able to lay
off fewer Derby workers than expected after landing recent
British contracts.
Bombardier's announcement on Friday was applauded by
Brazilian officials, who have watched anxiously as industrial
output contracted nearly 4 percent in the 12 months through
March, while manufacturers struggled with a strong currency and
the suffocating cost of labor, transportation and taxes.