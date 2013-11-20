版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Bombardier selected preferred bidder for Queensland new generation Rollingstock project

Nov 20 Bombardier Inc : * Selected preferred bidder for Queensland new generation rollingstock project * Says selected as member of consortium that has been nominated by Queensland

government for delivery of 75 new six-car trains * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
