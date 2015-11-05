Canada minister to discuss Bombardier aid issue with officials

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
OTTAWA Nov 5 Canada's newly appointed Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said on Thursday that the topic of possible government aid to Bombardier will be discussed by officials later in the day.
Asked about the potential for government subsidies for the company, Bains told reporters, "With respect to that, I'm going to be speaking to my officials later on today."
Speaking at the same press conference, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Jean-Yves Duclos said that the issue will be looked at "with attention" and that ministers responsible should be able to give a more precise answer shortly.
Duclos a minister from Quebec, where Bombardier is based. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.