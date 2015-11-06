UPDATE 3-Canadian PM says not shutting door to idea of aid for Bombardier

(Updates with comments by Canadian Prime Minister; figures in
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA Nov 5 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau on Thursday said he was not shutting the door on the
idea of government aid for aerospace firm Bombardier Inc
, which has run up big debts.
Trudeau said he would wait for a recommendation from
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, who has responsibility for
the file. Bombardier's struggles with its CSeries jet project
have left the company saddled with debt and looking at a range
of options to raise cash.
The powerful province of Quebec, where Bombardier is based,
said last week it will invest $1 billion in the CSeries in
return for a near 50 percent stake in the project. It now wants
Ottawa to help the firm as well.
Asked whether he was shutting the door on Bombardier,
Trudeau told public broadcaster Radio-Canada that "I am not
opening or shutting the door."
He added: "It's the minister who will examine this. This is
an important matter to consider, but it will be done based on
the interests of Canada, Canadians and our economy, not based on
political interests."
The question of aid to Bombardier is a sensitive one for the
ruling Liberals, who won many more seats than expected in Quebec
in the Oct. 19 election. The party could pay a price in the next
election if Quebecers feel Ottawa did not do enough to help.
Bains told reporters earlier on Thursday that his officials
would be briefing him about Bombardier later in the day.
Transport Minister Marc Garneau, who represents a
constituency in Quebec, told CTV television that Ottawa had not
been formally approached about possible federal aid.
Trudeau said a decision would be taken by the full cabinet
"based on the facts, based on economic reality, based on the
recommendations of experts".
Quebec has already contacted Bains's office regarding an
investment in the CSeries, a spokeswoman for the province's
economy minister Jacques Daoust said.
While media reports have cited Daoust asking the federal
government to match its $1 billion investment, his spokeswoman
Melissa Turgeon declined to specify an amount.
"We think the federal government should support the
aerospace industry in Quebec like they supported the automobile
industry in Ontario," Turgeon wrote in an email. "The scope and
details of their contribution, if any, will have to be
discussed."
