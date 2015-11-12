版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 13日 星期五 03:14 BJT

Canada PM Trudeau says trade impact part of any Bombardier aid decision

OTTAWA Nov 12 When the Canadian government decides on whether to give aid to Bombardier Inc, it will take into account any possible trade challenge that might arise as a result, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"We will ensure that any decision taken is in the best interests of Canadians based on a strong economic case, but concerns about international impacts I'm sure will fold into any decision we take in a responsible manner," the Liberal leader said when asked by a reporter about possible trade action. (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer, editing by G Crosse)

