Canada PM Trudeau says trade impact part of any Bombardier aid decision

OTTAWA Nov 12 When the Canadian government
decides on whether to give aid to Bombardier Inc, it
will take into account any possible trade challenge that might
arise as a result, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on
Thursday.
"We will ensure that any decision taken is in the best
interests of Canadians based on a strong economic case, but
concerns about international impacts I'm sure will fold into any
decision we take in a responsible manner," the Liberal leader
said when asked by a reporter about possible trade action.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer, editing by G
Crosse)