Quebec expects to conclude deal with Bombardier by end of June

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q4 combined production at Eagle River complex 11,887 ounces
* Wesdome announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year production results; provides 2017 guidance
MONTREAL, June 13 The Canadian province of Quebec expects to finalize an agreement to invest $1 billion in planemaker Bombardier Inc's CSeries program by the end of June, Premier Philippe Couillard said Monday.
"Our objective is to finish it by June 30," Couillard told reporters on the sidelines of an international conference in Montreal. "I think that's realistic. Things are progressing well."
Couillard said a deal with Bombardier could be reached even if separate talks with Canada's federal government are not completed by the end of the month. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Hunt Mining Corp - during last week of December 2016 and first week of January 2017, Martha project mine blasted approximately 800 tonnes of material
* U.S. District Court for District of Kansas dismissed co's allegations against Taser International, Inc.