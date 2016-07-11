Canada aerospace announcement Tuesday not about Bombardier -source

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
OTTAWA, July 11 A Canadian government announcement about aerospace funding in Quebec on Tuesday has nothing to do with possible federal aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains - who is leading talks with Bombardier about possible government aid - will make the announcement at Britain's Farnborough Airshow. Bombardier requested $1 billion in aid from Ottawa last year, but talks between the two sides have bogged down, say sources close to the file. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.