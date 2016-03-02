Quebec premier expects federal government to support Bombardier

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
(Figure in U.S. dollars)
VANCOUVER, March 2 The premier of the Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday said he expected the federal government to support ailing plane maker Bombardier Inc , which is seeking help from Ottawa for its CSeries jet.
Philippe Couillard also told reporters in Vancouver that he thought the federal government would back the Canadian aerospace sector in general. Quebec has already invested $1 billion in the CSeries and wants Ottawa to follow suit. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.