Quebec premier expects federal government to support Bombardier

VANCOUVER, March 2 The premier of the Canadian province of Quebec on Wednesday said he expected the federal government to support ailing plane maker Bombardier Inc , which is seeking help from Ottawa for its CSeries jet.

Philippe Couillard also told reporters in Vancouver that he thought the federal government would back the Canadian aerospace sector in general. Quebec has already invested $1 billion in the CSeries and wants Ottawa to follow suit. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)