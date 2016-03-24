Canada looking very carefully at Bombardier aid request -Trudeau

(Figure in U.S. dollars)
OTTAWA, March 24 Canada is looking "very
carefully" at a request for $1 billion in federal aid from
struggling planemaker Bombardier Inc, Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, but sidestepped a question on
whether Ottawa had a deadline.
Trudeau made his remarks in a televised news conference in
Toronto. A source directly familiar with the file last week said
the government had finished studying the details of the request
and was negotiating with the company.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)