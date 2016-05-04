UPDATE 1-Canada PM: Important to have firms like Bombardier creating jobs

(Adds background, quotes)

OTTAWA May 4 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pressed on a possible aid package for Bombardier Inc , said on Wednesday it is important to have global companies like the Quebec-based jet maker creating jobs in Canada.

Bombardier has asked Canada for $1 billion in aid to support its new CSeries passenger jet but Trudeau's new Liberal government has not yet announced a decision.

The government has previously said it wants assurances on jobs and the location of the company's headquarters, which are in the predominantly French-speaking province of Quebec.

"Having important companies with a global footprint like Bombardier create those jobs here at home is an important part of the kind of economy we need to build," Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.

Trudeau said the government's goal is to have a strong aerospace sector in the short and long term that will lead to good jobs.

"That is certainly our hope and that is the nature of the conversations we're having right now with Bombardier," he said.

Bombardier's long-delayed and over-budget CSeries planes got some support last week in the form of a major order from Delta Air Lines. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and David Ljunggren; Editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish)