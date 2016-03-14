Canada gov't will not unveil Bombardier decision before budget

BRIEF-AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
TORONTO, March 14 Canada's federal government on Monday made clear it will not announce before the March 22 budget whether it plans to help struggling plane maker Bombardier Inc.
The province of Quebec has unveiled a $1 billion investment in the company's CSeries passenger jet and wants Ottawa to do the same. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains told reporters in Toronto that the Bombardier decision was not linked to the budget cycle. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.
SAO PAULO, Jan 19 Leading shareholders of Vale SA are close to endorsing a plan to turn the world's No. 1 iron ore producer into a company with dispersed share ownership within six years, two people familiar with the talks said.