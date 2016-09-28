版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 29日 星期四 02:16 BJT

Bombardier looking at next aerospace program after CSeries - CEO

TORONTO, Sept 28 Bombardier Inc is starting to look at its options for a new aerospace program now that its CSeries commercial plane is complete, but no decisions have been made, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"We are looking. We have started the work and the advance analysis," said Chief Executive Alain Bellemare.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bernard Orr)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐