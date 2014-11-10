Bombardier says China Express Air orders 16 planes

BEIJING Nov 10 China Express Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 CRJ900 NextGen regional jets from Bombardier Inc, the Canadian firm said in a statement late on Sunday.

China Express has also taken an option for another 8 CRJ900 NextGen regional jets, it added.

The agreement was signed in Beijing on the sidelines of a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders and chief executives.

Bombardier, which competes with Embraer SA, currently has about 35 CRJ and CRJ NextGen regional jets in service in the Greater China area.

China Express is a private regional airline based in Guizhou province. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Miral Fahmy)