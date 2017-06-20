版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 15:07 BJT

Bombardier to supply, maintain 750 coaches for UK's South Western rail network

June 20 Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc said it has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply its new passenger coaches to the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise.

Bombardier Transportation will sell and maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles to British rail company FirstGroup and Hongkong's MTR Corp.

FirstGroup and MTR Corp will use the coaches to operate South Western franchise, starting from Aug. 20, 2017, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐