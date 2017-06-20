Bombardier to supply, maintain 750 coaches for UK's South Western rail network

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Canadian plane and train manufacturer Bombardier Inc said it has signed a $1.14 billion contract to supply its new passenger coaches to the two new operators of Britain's South Western rail franchise.
Bombardier Transportation will sell and maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles to British rail company FirstGroup and Hongkong's MTR Corp.
FirstGroup and MTR Corp will use the coaches to operate South Western franchise, starting from Aug. 20, 2017, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7845 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.