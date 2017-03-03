Bombardier to supply 70 trams to Zurich

March 3 Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Friday it had signed a deal to deliver 70 trams to Zurich's public transport authority at a base price of about 300 million Swiss francs ($297.06 million).

The contract includes an option for Zurich to buy 70 more of Bombardier's Flexity-branded trams, the company said.

The first vehicles will be delivered at the end of 2019.

Bombardier has so far sold about 1,600 Flexity trams worldwide, the company said. ($1 = 1.0099 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)