Bombardier wins order for up to 24 regional jets

TORONTO, June 30 Canadian planemaker Bombardier
Inc said on Monday an unidentified customer has
ordered 16 CRJ900 regional jets in a $727 million deal that
could swell to $1.1 billion if options for eight more of the
planes are exercised.
Montreal-based Bombardier, which trails Brazil's Embraer SA
in the short-hop, narrow-body regional jet market,
said the order value was based on list prices.
Bombardier, which faces tough competition and slack demand
in the segment as airlines shift to bigger planes, said its
next-generation 90-seat CRJ900 reduces fuel burn by up to 5.5
percent from earlier models.
The company is spending $4.4 billion to develop its
biggest-ever jetliner, the 108 to 160-seat CSeries. After an
engine failure on May 10, Bombardier resumed ground testing on
June 10 and said it was developing a plan to return to flight
testing.
