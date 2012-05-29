Bombardier CEO urges UK to think of Derby

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
TORONTO May 29 Bombardier Inc's bid to supply trains for Crossrail, the project to build a new railway link under central London, is crucial to the future of the United Kingdom's rail industry, the Canadian company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Bombardier's facility in Derby, central England, is Britain's last remaining train builder, and the company is shortlisted for the Crossrail contract.
If the United Kingdom wants to keep its local manufacturer, it needs to consider that when it evaluates bids, Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin told reporters outside an event in Toronto.
"I think it's important. For us, to win Crossrail is important for our plan, and it's important to keep rail manufacturing in the UK," he said.
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: