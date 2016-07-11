Bombardier gets certification for CS300 aircraft

July 11 Canada's Bombardier Inc said its CS300 jet received certification from Transport Canada and the company would deliver the first aircraft in the fourth quarter.

The CS300 airliner, which is currently in production at a facility in Quebec, will be delivered to Latvia's airBaltic, Bombardier said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that the certification for the larger of the company's CSeries jet family would be given "soon".

The smaller 110-seater CS100 plane was awarded certification in December.

Airlines cannot fly planes commercially until certification is granted.

