AirBaltic may boost CSeries order, says delivery schedule intact

PARIS, Sept 16 AirBaltic will consider
increasing its order for 10 Bombardier passenger jets
following its first flight, the head of the Latvian airline told
Reuters.
AirBaltic ordered 10 of the all-new jets and took options
for a further 10 at the Farnborough Airshow in 2012.
"It is a discussion we will have after this first flight,"
Chief Executive Martin Gauss told Reuters, referring to the
prospect of converting some of the options into firm orders.
Speaking by telephone shortly after watching Canada's
largest ever jetliner take to the skies off in Quebec, he said
there was no indication of any delay in commercial deliveries of
the CSeries as a result of delays in Monday's first flight.