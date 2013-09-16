AirBaltic may boost CSeries order, says delivery schedule intact

PARIS, Sept 16 AirBaltic will consider increasing its order for 10 Bombardier passenger jets following its first flight, the head of the Latvian airline told Reuters.

AirBaltic ordered 10 of the all-new jets and took options for a further 10 at the Farnborough Airshow in 2012.

"It is a discussion we will have after this first flight," Chief Executive Martin Gauss told Reuters, referring to the prospect of converting some of the options into firm orders.

Speaking by telephone shortly after watching Canada's largest ever jetliner take to the skies off in Quebec, he said there was no indication of any delay in commercial deliveries of the CSeries as a result of delays in Monday's first flight.