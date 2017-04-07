Airlines asked to perform early engine checks on CSeries -Bombardier

| MONTREAL, April 7
MONTREAL, April 7 Two airlines flying Bombardier
Inc's CSeries planes were asked to perform early
preventive checks of engines by manufacturer Pratt & Whitney
after problems were detected in a different variant of the
geared turbofan motor, the aircraft maker said on Friday.
United Technologies Corp division Pratt & Whitney
directed Swiss International Air Lines and airBaltic
to inspect engine combustion liners after 2,000 flight hours,
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft spokesman Bryan Tucker said.
The steel liner fits into the combustion chamber of an
engine where fuel is burned.
"We expect the lifespan to be greater than this, but the
inspections will determine when the liners require replacement,"
said Bryan Tucker, a spokesman for Bombardier Commercial
Aircraft, in an email. "The corrected liner’s lifespan is
expected to be around 6,000 hours and these are expected to be
delivered (by Pratt) this summer."
A Pratt and Whitney spokeswoman referred a reporter to a
company statement which said it added a combustor lining
inspection to its regular scheduled maintenance of the PW1500G
engine.
Bombardier expects its first CSeries narrowbody delivered to
customer Korean Air Lines this summer will have a
corrected liner, Tucker said.
There are no reported performance issues with the PW1500G
engine used in the CSeries 110-130 seat jets, unlike a different
variant, the PW1100G, which is being used in the A-320NEO.
India's aviation regulator said in February it is
investigating technical issues with the engine variant used in
Airbus Group planes flown by IndiGo - owned by
InterGlobe Aviation - and privately held GoAir.
Two GoAir A320 NEOs made emergency landings following
technical issues last month, and in January an IndiGo flight was
aborted after one of its engines developed a fault while
accelerating for take-off.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Matthew Lewis)