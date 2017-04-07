UPDATE 1-Pratt asks airlines to perform early engine checks on CSeries

(Adds comment from Swiss Air Lines in 7th paragraph)
By Allison Lampert
MONTREAL, April 7 Pratt & Whitney has asked two
airlines to perform early inspections of an engine part used on
CSeries planes, a request that comes after a related motor
suffered a series of problems that forced some aircraft to make
emergency landings.
United Technologies Corp division Pratt & Whitney
said in a statement that it added a combustor lining inspection
to its regularly scheduled maintenance of the PW1500G engine but
declined to comment further.
Bombardier Inc, whose CSeries planes entered
service in 2016, said Pratt & Whitney instructed Swiss
International Air Lines and airBaltic to inspect
engine combustion liners after 2,000 flight hours, Bombardier
Commercial Aircraft spokesman Bryan Tucker said.
Bombardier also said Pratt & Whitney were issuing corrected
liners that would be on the engine of the first CSeries
narrowbody delivered to customer Korean Air Lines Co Ltd
this summer, Tucker said.
The steel liner fits into the combustion chamber of an
engine where fuel is burned.
"We expect the lifespan to be greater than this, but the
inspections will determine when the liners require replacement,"
Tucker said. "The corrected liner’s lifespan is expected to be
around 6,000 hours and these are expected to be delivered (by
Pratt) this summer."
A spokeswoman for Swiss, launch customer for the CSeries,
said on Friday that it strictly follows the manufacturer’s
inspection plans for the engines.
There are no reported performance issues with the PW1500G
engine used in the CSeries 110-130 seat jets, unlike a different
variant, the PW1100G, which is being used in the A-320NEO.
India's aviation regulator said in February it is
investigating technical issues with the engine variant used in
Airbus Group planes flown by IndiGo - owned by
InterGlobe Aviation - and privately held GoAir.
Two GoAir A320 NEOs made emergency landings following
technical issues last month, and in January an IndiGo flight was
aborted after one of its engines developed a fault while
accelerating for take-off.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal. Additional reporting
by John Revill in Zurich; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Lisa
Shumaker)