UPDATE 3-Bombardier C-Series on track but timetable tight

* C-Series head says tail-end of a program "compressed"
* Says early plane tests going better than planned
* Bombardier still sees first flight in 2012
* Entry into service target is by end-2013
* Commercial aircraft chief says happy with order book
By Nicole Mordant
June 19 The remaining few months before the
first flight of Bombardier Inc's all-new C-Series
jetliner will be crammed with a barrage of final assembly and
safety tests, but development is still on schedule, company
executives said on Tuesday.
Bombardier, the world's third-biggest planemaker, has said
it will test fly the C-Series jet for the first time by the end
of 2012. The company wants the aircraft, aimed at the 100-to
149-seat market where it will compete with smaller aircraft
built by industry leaders Boeing Co and Airbus,
to enter service a year later.
"It is true the back end of the program is compressed. There
is no doubt," said Rob Dewar, vice-president of the C-Series
program, Bombardier's $3 billion stab at building its biggest
plane yet.
Analysts and investors are closely watching the C-Series'
timetable because the aircraft sector has been haunted by
chronic development delays.
Canaccord Genuity analyst David Tyerman said the tightness
of the schedule is something to keep a close eye on but that it
was also worth keeping perspective.
"Really, as long as this doesn't turn into a B787 or A380
situation we're getting too myopic I think," he said, referring
to prolonged delays of aircraft built by Boeing and Airbus,
respectively.
Dewar said that early tests on the C-Series are going better
than planned. "We are hopeful that trend continues," he said,
adding that the company should then "actually be able to live
with that compressed schedule".
He said Bombardier should have "better visibility" on the
timetable by the end of September.
TIMETABLE INTACT
"We are driving for the first flight in 2012. We are working
towards an entry of service for our CS-100 aircraft by the end
of 2013 and by 2014 for the CS-300 aircraft," said Mike
Arcamone, the newly appointed president of Bombardier's
commercial aircraft unit, under which the C-Series program
falls.
Company executives were speaking to analysts and the media at
an event in Montreal, where Bombardier is based, that was held
to showcase the C-Series ahead of the Farnborough International
Airshow in England next month.
Asked if Bombardier expected any C-Series orders at the
important biennial industry event, Arcamone said orders were
announced when they were received and not tied to air shows.
Aircraft lessors were very interested in the plane, he said.
The C-Series has failed to attract a steady stream of
orders, raising concerns about the cost and eventual success of
Bombardier's most expensive development program yet. Some 18
months ahead of the plane's launch, it has 11 customers and 138
firm orders.
Arcamone, who was appointed president of Bombardier
commercial aircraft in February after his predecessor, Gary
Scott, retired unexpectedly last year, said in an interview that
he was sticking with Scott's target of about 300 firm orders by
entry into service.
Like Scott, he is also targeting 20-30 customers and favors
securing several small orders rather than a 100-plane order from
a single customer.
"At this point of time we are very, very comfortable in
terms of where we are on pricing and where we are on the number
of customers," said Arcamone, a former auto industry executive
who was most recently chief executive of General Motors in South
Korea.
He said the C-Series program is also within budget.
Bombardier's stock closed unchanged at C$4.05 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Tuesday afternoon, lagging a big rise on the
benchmark index.
The stock is down more than 40 percent in the past year,
hurt partly by weak orders for its commercial jets as world
economies stay soft and competition mounts.
Earlier on Tuesday, Bombardier trimmed its long-term
forecast for sales in the commercial aircraft industry, citing
signals of slower global economic growth and sharp increases in
oil prices. It kept its business jet forecast unchanged from a
year earlier.