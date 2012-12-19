Bombardier has letter of intent for 30 more C-Series jets

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
Dec 19 Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday an airline based in the Americas has signed a letter of intent to buy 12 C-Series jets, with options for another 18 aircraft.
A firm contract would be worth $870 million, or up to $2.08 billion if all of the options were exercised.
The Canadian plane and train maker said the airline has asked that its name not be disclosed.
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago