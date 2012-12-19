版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 20日 星期四 04:19 BJT

Bombardier has letter of intent for 30 more C-Series jets

Dec 19 Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday an airline based in the Americas has signed a letter of intent to buy 12 C-Series jets, with options for another 18 aircraft.

A firm contract would be worth $870 million, or up to $2.08 billion if all of the options were exercised.

The Canadian plane and train maker said the airline has asked that its name not be disclosed.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐