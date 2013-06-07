Bombardier moves CSeries to test center ahead of maiden flight

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
TORONTO, June 7 Bombardier Inc. has moved its CSeries jet to its Mirabel flight test center near Montreal ahead of a maiden flight scheduled for the end of June, a senior executive said on Friday.
The all-new single-aisle CSeries is Bombardier's biggest plane to date, and industry watchers have been keen to know the timing of the move to the test center, viewing it as the latest sign that the aircraft is on track for its first flight.
"It has moved to the flight test center. It moved over actually this week," Robert Dewar, vice-president and general manager of the Bombardier CSeries program, said in an interview.
The narrow-body CSeries will now undergo tests that can't be done in the hanger, said Dewar.
Bombardier, which has been developing the CSeries for five years, delayed the maiden flight by six months late last year because of problems with suppliers.
It says it expects the plane to be in service in 2014.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.